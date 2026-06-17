Israeli startup deploys AI and robotics to combat global bee population decline

As bee populations continue to decline worldwide, an Israeli technology company is turning to artificial intelligence and robotics in an effort to reverse the trend and protect a critical component of the global food supply.

BeeWise, an Israel-based agri-tech company, has developed BeeHome, an autonomous beehive designed to continuously monitor bee colonies and automatically intervene when threats to their survival are detected.

The challenge is significant. Bees are responsible for pollinating nearly 75% of the world's food crops, playing a vital role in the production of fruits, vegetables, nuts, coffee, and cotton. Yet colonies around the world are increasingly threatened by climate change, pesticide exposure, disease, parasites, and biodiversity loss. In some regions, annual colony losses have reached as high as 50%.

To address the crisis, BeeWise created a solar-powered hive system capable of housing between eight and ten colonies—up to one million bees in a single unit. Equipped with cameras, sensors, AI-powered analytics, and robotic technology, BeeHome continuously monitors key indicators such as temperature, colony activity, parasite infestations, and brood health.

The system is designed to replicate—and in some cases enhance—the work traditionally performed by beekeepers. Tasks including feeding, pest treatment, frame movement, and colony health assessments can be carried out automatically or remotely. The platform also collects and analyzes vast amounts of data, enabling early detection of potential threats before they develop into colony-wide collapses.

According to BeeWise, the technology has helped reduce colony losses to below 10%, a notable achievement in an industry that has long struggled with labor shortages and largely unchanged practices dating back more than 200 years.

The company has expanded its operations primarily across the United States, where it currently manages approximately 250,000 hives on behalf of beekeepers and agricultural producers. Throughout the year, colonies are transported across the country to support the pollination of major crops, including California's almond orchards and Florida's citrus groves.

Despite facing security challenges in northern Israel—including periods of Hezbollah rocket fire near some of its facilities—BeeWise continued developing and refining its technology.

For the company's founders, the mission extends far beyond honey production. They view protecting bee populations as essential to safeguarding global food security and preserving ecosystems for future generations.

As environmental pressures continue to threaten pollinators worldwide, BeeWise is betting that artificial intelligence may help ensure the survival of one of nature's most important species.