Israeli startup uses cell-based technology to preserve the future of chocolate and coffee

For many people, chocolate and coffee are daily necessities and simple pleasures. Yet both industries face mounting threats from climate change, raising concerns about how these beloved products will be produced in the decades ahead.

Scientists warn that cacao, the key ingredient in chocolate, is increasingly vulnerable. By 2050, more than 50% of current cacao-growing land could become unsuitable for cultivation because of rising temperatures and shifting weather patterns.

Although cacao originated in the Amazon rainforest more than 5,000 years ago and was once referred to by ancient civilizations as the "food of the gods," roughly 80% of today's global supply is produced in West Africa, where changing environmental conditions are placing additional strain on production.

Experts note that beyond agricultural challenges, modern processing methods may also diminish some of cacao's naturally occurring beneficial compounds.

"The problem in the way it's growing today is that a lot of those goodies are diluted in the way cacao is processed," one industry expert said. "It's really losing a lot of those bioactive compounds."

To address these challenges, Israeli startups are turning to cellular agriculture, developing technologies that produce cacao and coffee through controlled cultivation processes rather than relying solely on traditional farming.

One company is working to create cacao products by cultivating cacao cells directly, eliminating the need to wait years for cacao trees to mature.

"Instead of growing a cacao tree in nature for six or seven years and at the end using only the bean, we are saying we don't need to do that," a representative involved in the technology explained. "We can do local production. You can put the plant anywhere in the world, outside of the equator, very close in proximity to the factories that are already producing."

The process relies on advanced bioreactor systems designed to replicate the environmental conditions plants need to grow. Plant cells are supplied with nutrient-rich media that support their development under carefully monitored conditions.

"We just know how to expand cells," one biotechnology specialist said. "This is what we know how to do."

Similar technology is also being applied to coffee production, another industry grappling with the effects of climate change, resource constraints and increasing global demand.

Researchers involved in developing cell-based coffee say their methods require significantly fewer resources than conventional agriculture. Traditional coffee production, they note, consumes substantial amounts of water, with a single espresso requiring approximately 140 liters throughout the growing process.

"Our process in terms of sustainability is much more efficient compared to standard agriculture, where you need a huge amount of water," one developer said. "What we are developing is a solution that allows us to manufacture coffee in a way that bypasses all the challenges."

Meanwhile, the economics of coffee production continue to shift. Growing global demand combined with supply challenges has contributed to rising prices and increased market volatility.

"Demand goes up, supply goes down, over the past five years, you see a huge increase in prices, as well as high volatility."

Developers say a single cell-cultivation system could eventually produce the equivalent output of hundreds of thousands of coffee plants annually. The resulting product is processed into a dried powder that can be roasted and brewed much like conventionally grown coffee.

Early tastings suggest the alternative coffee may offer a slightly different sensory experience. Some testers described it as having a sweeter aroma while maintaining familiar coffee characteristics.

Despite questions about whether cellular agriculture could replace traditional farming, those working in the field emphasize that their goal is to complement existing agricultural systems rather than displace them.

"One of the things that we have been asked is whether this technology is going to replace conventional farming and farmers," one expert said. "The answer is absolutely no."

Instead, advocates see cell-based production as a way to strengthen supply chains, reduce environmental pressures and help safeguard the future availability of products that millions of people around the world enjoy every day.

As climate change continues to reshape agriculture, innovations emerging from the laboratory may play an increasingly important role in ensuring that both chocolate and coffee remain within reach for future generations.