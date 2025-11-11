Nvidia’s Israeli operations reach 5,000 employees

Nvidia, the world-renowned chipmaker, has become a cornerstone of modern computing. Famous for its graphics processors, the key components in computers, the company was founded in 1993 by three American engineers united by a passion for computers and microsystems.

Their vision was that graphics processors would not only revolutionize video games but also play a central role in broader computing applications.

While Nvidia designs and develops its chip circuits, it relies on semiconductor manufacturers, particularly in Taiwan, for production. Over the past three decades, the company has grown into a global leader in graphics technology, with its chips now powering devices and systems worldwide.

In recent years, Nvidia has expanded into artificial intelligence, driving unprecedented growth. Revenue soared from around $10 billion in 2020 to over $130 billion in 2025, and in January, the company entered the top 10 most valuable global brands, now valued at $88 billion, surpassing Facebook.

Nvidia operates in more than 50 countries. In Israel alone, it employs over 5,000 people across multiple cities, making it one of the country’s largest employers. Alongside Microsoft, Nvidia is among the most sought-after technology companies for Israeli professionals.

From its early focus on gaming to its current role in AI and global tech, Nvidia exemplifies how innovation and vision can transform an industry.