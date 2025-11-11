Israeli start-up uses smart collar and AI to monitor pet health

Caring for a dog or cat isn’t always straightforward. Pets can’t tell us when they’re in pain, feeling unwell, or experiencing a health issue, and many instinctively hide signs of discomfort.

That’s where Israeli start-up PetPace comes in, with a smart collar designed to monitor your pet’s health around the clock.

Once the collar is fitted, data collection begins immediately. Over days and weeks, the artificial intelligence system analyzes multiple health metrics, building a comprehensive picture of your pet’s well-being.

The AI generates a general wellness score, calculated from millions of data points, and can even assess levels of discomfort or pain by comparing current readings with pre-recorded benchmarks.

PetPace recently expanded its technology to cats, offering a collar that collects nearly the same health metrics as for dogs. The accompanying app allows pet owners to track daily trends: whether their pet’s heart rate is faster today than yesterday or whether their activity level has changed. Users can also compare their pet’s data with other animals of the same age and breed. In case of abnormalities, the information can be shared directly with a veterinarian.

The innovation has attracted attention not only from pet owners but also researchers and veterinarians worldwide, demonstrating the growing role of Israeli high-tech in everyday life. By providing insights into pets’ health that were previously difficult to detect, PetPace strengthens the bond between humans and their animals — helping owners understand and protect their pets better.