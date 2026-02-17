Pluri's cell therapy to extends lifespan and combat chronic disease

With global populations soaring and life expectancy at historic highs, advancements in longevity, health, and medicine are reshaping how we think about aging. Pluri, a regenerative medicine company, is positioning itself at the forefront of this revolution, using proprietary cell expansion technology to combat age-related and chronic conditions.

“I’ve been in the industry for 20 years, and I was blown away by how much human life expectancy has doubled over the last 150 years,” said a Pluri executive. “At Pluri, we focus on regeneration — changing the way we treat human beings.”

The company’s approach challenges traditional healthcare models that rely heavily on chronic treatments. “Today, elderly patients often take 20 drugs a day,” the executive explained. “They function, but not very well. We need to significantly rethink care.”

Among the conditions Pluri is targeting are obesity and diabetes, which affect nearly 600 million adults worldwide — roughly one in nine people. In 2024 alone, over three million deaths were linked to diabetes. Pluri’s treatments aim to accelerate healing in high-risk patients, enhancing the body’s natural regenerative capacity to prevent complications such as limb loss.

Osteoporosis, particularly prevalent among postmenopausal women, is another focus. “From age 25, people lose about half a percent of muscle mass each year,” the executive said. “Supporting muscle mass significantly reduces osteoporosis risk because muscles help protect bones.”

Pluri’s cutting-edge technology relies on cells sourced from placentas immediately after birth. A small sample of 200–300 grams can be expanded to treat over 25,000 patients. These microscopic cells are placed in specialized bioreactors under optimal conditions, allowing them to proliferate naturally over about a week. The result is a vial containing 100 million cells, which can be injected into any human without the need for genetic or blood matching.

“Nature has given the human body incredible regenerative capabilities,” said the executive. “With our treatments, we can reduce hospital stays, replace chronic therapies, and offer regenerative medicine that enhances longevity. This is not science fiction — it’s happening now, and it’s going to be one of the biggest breakthroughs of this decade.”

While a healthy lifestyle of diet and exercise remains key to lifespan extension, Pluri’s regenerative treatments aim to give the body a powerful assist, enabling it to do what it was always designed to do: heal and regenerate.