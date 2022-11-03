US rabbi knighted by Catholic order for interfaith outreach

'For more than 50 years, Rabbi James Rudin has worked to advance Catholic-Jewish relations'

Rabbi A. James Rudin, one of the most prominent interfaith activists in the US Jewish community, will become part of a select cohort of non-Catholics to be bestowed with a special honor by the Vatican for his work on Catholic-Jewish relations.

Rudin, the longtime interreligious affairs director for the American Jewish Committee, will be named a Papal Knight of Saint Gregory, only the ninth Jew to be knighted by the order established in 1831 to celebrate service in support of the Catholic Church.

“For more than 50 years, Rabbi James Rudin has worked to advance Catholic-Jewish relations, and interfaith relations on a wider scale, with extraordinary skill, dedication, and success,” Cardinal Seán Patrick O’Malley, archbishop of Boston, said in a statement. “The impact of this work continues to grow as successive generations build on the foundation Rabbi Rudin has established.”

Rudin, 88, joined the American Jewish Committee in 1968 and developed a close working relationship with several prominent Catholic priests.

In his autobiography he relates that his affinity with Catholics harks back to his youth, spent in the state of Virginia, where both Jews and Catholics were in the minority among evangelicals.

“This knighthood clearly demonstrates the evolving positive relations between Catholics and Jews,” said Greenberg, director of United Nations relations and strategic partnerships for the Simon Wiesenthal Center. “Rabbi Rudin well deserves this historic, international honor.”