Biden 'has no plans to meet with Saudi crown prince at G20'

US-Saudi ties strained over Riyadh's backing for oil production cuts

With US-Saudi relations under new strain over Riyadh's recent support for oil production cuts, US President Joe Biden does not plan a sit-down meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman when the Group of 20 industrialized nations meet in Indonesia in coming days, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

Sullivan made the remarks to reporters as Biden departed the COP27 United Nations climate change summit in Egypt for the annual US-ASEAN summit and East Asia Summit in Cambodia, before attending the G20 gathering in Indonesia starting on Sunday.

Biden met with the crown prince in July. The Saudi-led OPEC+ cartel months later cut oil production in a blow to the Biden administration’s efforts to contain domestic gas prices and inflation.

Earlier in the week Biden raised questions over the Saudi acquisition of a stake in Twitter in saying that Elon Musk's ties with foreign countries were "worthy" of scrutiny."

Biden’s efforts at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit are meant to lay the groundwork ahead of his highly anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping — the first face-to-face encounter of Biden’s presidency with a leader whose nation the U.S. now considers its most potent economic and military rival.