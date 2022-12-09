India's Modi to skip annual summit with Putin

Report suggests more cracks appear in ties amid Ukraine war

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will skip an annual summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, ET Now reported on Friday citing agencies.

The summit, typically held in December, was only postponed once, in the midst of the Covid pandemic.

The Russian government has repeatedly cited its ties with New Delhi as evidence Moscow was not internationally isolated following its war of aggression against Ukraine, yet indications appeared that Modi wishes to distance himself from Russia.

Modi and Putin met in September on the sidelines of a regional security bloc summit in Uzbekistan and have spoken on the phone a number of times this year, including on the subject of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Putin visited New Delhi in December last year for the 21st India–Russia annual summit.