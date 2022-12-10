Putin says more U.S.-Russian prisoner exchanges are possible

After US freed Russian arms dealer in exchange for U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that further prisoner swaps between the United States and Russia were possible, and that contacts between the two countries' intelligence services would continue.

Putin was speaking at a news conference in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, a day after the United States freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in exchange for U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner in the most high-profile prisoner exchange between the two countries in years.

"Yes, anything is possible," he replied to a question about next possible exchanges. “We aren’t refusing to continue this work in the future,” the Russian leader said, making his first comments about the closely watched trade.

US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said: “We registered what Mr. Putin said, let’s see what he actually does.”

Putin said the U.S.-Russia talks that resulted in Thursday’s exchange didn’t touch on other subjects. “Whether this could set stage for a dialogue with the U.S. is a separate issue,” he said. “We didn’t set the task to move from those talks to something else, but they do create a certain atmosphere.”

Russia continues to hold Paul Whelan, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who was convicted of espionage in 2020 in a trial that U.S. diplomats said had been unfair and opaque.