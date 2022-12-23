Macron urges Lebanon to 'get rid' of leaders blocking reforms

'The problem with Lebanon is that we must solve people's problems and get rid of those who cannot do it'

French President Emmanuel Macron called on Lebanon Friday to "get rid" of politicians who have for months blocked sweeping reforms vital to bailing out its stricken economy.

"The problem with Lebanon is that we must solve people's problems and get rid of those who cannot do it," Macron said, referring to the country's entrenched political class. Lebanon's economic meltdown, now in its fourth year, has seen the currency lose more than 95% of its value and left eight in 10 Lebanese poor, according to the United Nations.

"Lebanon must change its leadership," Macron said in an interview with three media outlets including Lebanon's Annahar newspaper.

Formerly a middle-income country, Lebanon is now gripped by a crisis that the World Bank has deemed one of the worst since 1850 - a result of decades of corruption and economic mismanagement that culminated in a 2019 financial meltdown. Basic state services have crumbled, subsidies on almost all goods have been removed and tens of thousands of Lebanese have left the country seeking jobs abroad in the biggest emigration wave since the 1975-90 civil war.

It is also hit by a chronic political deadlock and has been without a president for over a month, its legislators unable to agree on a new head of state.