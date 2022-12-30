Putin invites Xi to Moscow to ramp up military cooperation

'In face of increasing geopolitical tensions, the significance of Russia-China strategic partnership is growing as a stabilizing factor,' Putin says

Russian leader Vladimir Putin told Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday he was keen to ramp up military cooperation and hailed the two countries' efforts to counter Western influence.

The relationship between Russia and China, which the two sides have hailed as a "no limits" partnership, took on great significance since Moscow sent its armed forces into Ukraine some 10 months ago. Though Western countries imposed unprecedented sanctions on Russia, China has refrained from condemning Moscow's military campaign, instead stressing the need for peace.

“In the face of increasing geopolitical tensions, the significance of the Russian-Chinese strategic partnership is growing as a stabilizing factor,” said Putin, whose invasion of a neighboring country has been stymied by fierce Ukrainian resistance and Western military aid.

The Russian leader said he expected Xi to visit Moscow in the spring. Such a trip “will demonstrate to the whole world the strength of the Russian-Chinese ties on key issues, will become the main political event of the year in bilateral relations,” he said.

Putin said military cooperation has a “special place” in the relationship between their countries. He said the Kremlin aimed to “strengthen the cooperation between the armed forces of Russia and China.”

The Russian leader said he was expecting Xi in Moscow on a state visit next spring. Xi, who also called Putin "my friend", said he was satisfied by the two countries' growing ties.

"Under our joint leadership, the China-Russia comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction in the new era is showing maturity and resilience," he said in translated comments released by the Kremlin.