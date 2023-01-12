US, Brazil seek to collaborate on probe into Brasilia riots

74 lawmakers from both countries sign joint statement against 'anti-democratic' forces

Lawmakers in the US and Brazil are seeking to cooperate on the investigation into rioters that stormed government buildings in Brasilia on Sunday, which echoed attacks on the January 6, 2021, US Capitol building in Washington, DC.

A report in Reuters Thursday, citing sources familiar with the discussions, said that the collaboration aims to share lessons from the probe into the storming of US government buildings in the country’s capital by supporters of former US president Donald Trump.

"I am extremely proud of the January 6 Select Committee's work and final report. If (it) serves as a model for similar investigations, I will help out in anyway possible," said Congressman Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House Select Committee into the January 6 riots.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Brazil has made no requests relating to the storming in Brasilia, but that he would respond "expeditiously" if and when a request arrives.

Trump’s supporters invaded the seat of government to stop a perceived steal of the vote, like Bolsonaro’s supporters on Sunday, a year and two days after the American incident’s two-year anniversary.

Brazil's Congress, Supreme Court and presidential palace were overrun by Bolsonaro supports, who called on the military to overthrow recently elected Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Bolsonaro denounced the attack, while many blame him for inciting it in the first place. Bolsonaro was hospitalized in the US state of Florida over abdominal problems that Sunday, before being released two days later.

The report comes as 74 lawmakers from both countries signed a joint statement on Wednesday against “anti-democratic” forces.