'Horrified' US echoes international outrage over Iran's execution of British dual national

'We are horrified by the Islamic Republic's execution of Iranian-British dual national Alireza Akbari'

The United States said Saturday it was "horrified" by Iran's execution of a British dual national and backed its ally in calling for holding the clerical state to account.

"We are horrified by the Islamic Republic's execution of Iranian-British dual national Alireza Akbari. We stand with the British government in condemning his execution, which was politically motivated and unjust," a State Department spokesperson said.

Akbari’s hanging drew immediate anger from London, which along with the U.S. and others sanctioned Iran over its violent crackdown on protests for social and gender liberties, and its supplying Russia with the bomb-carrying drones now targeting Ukraine.

“This was a callous and cowardly act, carried out by a barbaric regime with no respect for the human rights of their own people,” British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly summoned Iran’s chargé d’affaires in the United Kingdom and warned that “This will not stand unchallenged.”

The United Kingdom sanctioned Iran’s prosecutor-general, Mohammad Jafar Montazeri, on Saturday night “with immediate effect” over Akbari’s execution.

France condemned the execution "in the strongest terms," the foreign ministry said Saturday. Iran's envoy in Paris was again summoned to "express our indignation" and to warn that "repeated violations of international law by Iran will not remain unanswered particularly with regard to the treatment of foreign nationals held arbitrarily", the ministry said in a written statement.