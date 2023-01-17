World tourism rebounded in 2022, but still not at pre-Covid levels

There were 917 million global tourist arrivals last year, up from 455 million in 2021, the World Tourism Organization says in a report

International tourist arrivals doubled in 2022 over the previous year, and should reach near pre-Covid levels in 2023 thanks to the lifting of travel restrictions – especially in China – the UN's tourism body said Tuesday.

There were 917 million global tourist arrivals last year, up from 455 million in 2021, the World Tourism Organization said in a report, calling it "stronger than expected results.” While the number of worldwide travelers last year was still just 63 percent of the level posted in 2019 before the Covid pandemic hit, the UN body predicted it could reach 80 to 95 percent in 2023.

"A new year brings more reason for optimism for global tourism," the body's secretary-general, Zurab Pololikashvili, said in a statement.

The report said international tourism is set to consolidate its recovery in 2023, backed by pent-up demand, particularly from Asia and the Pacific as destinations and markets open up.

"In the short term, the resumption of travel from China is likely to benefit Asian destinations in particular," it added. "At the same time, robust demand from the United States, backed by a strong U.S. dollar, will continue to benefit destinations in the region and beyond. Europe, in particular, will benefit."

But the UN body warned that high inflation and interest rates, fears of a global recession, and the "uncertainty derived from the Russian aggression against Ukraine" could hamper the recovery of the sector in 2023.

"Tourists are expected to increasingly seek value for money and travel close to home in response to the challenging economic environment," it added.