Over 1,000 global entities endorse IHRA definition of antisemitism - study

By the end of December 2022, a total of 1,116 global entities – countries, institutions, and organizations – adopted and endorsed the IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism, according to a report by the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) research center.

In the United States, 18 new states adopted it last year via legislation or executive actions, bringing the overall number of U.S. states adopting its definition of antisemitism to 30, more than half. Seven out of 10 Canadian provinces have also adopted it.

Israel adopted the definition in June 2022, four years after the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) did.

Since then, “it has become the most widely-recognized barometer in the collective effort against Jew-hatred, serving as an essential tool to identify and delineate all contemporary manifestations of this age-old bigotry,” CAM said in a statement.

A diverse array of international institutions and organizations, national and local governments, NGOs, universities, athletic clubs, and corporations are now using it as a framework for recognizing modern-day iterations of antisemitism.

“Support for the IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism transcends the political and ideological spectrum and unites entities and individuals of a broad swathe of religious, national, and cultural backgrounds,” said CAM CEO Sacha Roytman Dratwa.

“While the rise in antisemitic incidents has been alarming, the tidal wave of global support for the Jewish people is undeniable and greatly encouraging,” he added, referring to a surveyed significant rise in antisemitic incidents, especially in the United States, last year.

The IHRA definition, adopted by more than 30 countries around the world, describes various behaviors considered antisemitic, including the denial of the Holocaust.

According to this definition, "antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews that can manifest itself in hatred towards them. The rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism target Jewish and non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, community institutions, and places of worship.”

Critics believe that it prevents some criticism of Israel.

Included in the growing list of IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism adoptions are:

· The Philippines

· Colombia

· Bosnia and Herzegovina

· Vancouver, British Columbia

· Tuscany, Italy

· City University of New York

· University of Pittsburgh

· The Florida Democratic Party

· Lufthansa Airlines

Taking an additional step, U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration – which has said it “enthusiastically embraces” the IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism – announced in December of last year the creation of an inter-agency task force to develop a “national strategy to counter antisemitism" and Islamophobia.