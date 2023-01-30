Blinken discusses Mideast tensions with Egypt's Sisi

'We focused, in our expanded talks, about the Palestinian issues, the situation in the Palestinian territories and how to achieve... stability'

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Egypt on Monday for his three-day visit to the Middle East, discussing efforts to de-escalate tensions between Israel and the Palestinians in talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Tensions in Israel and the West Bank were inflamed following an attack that killed seven civilians outside a synagogue in east Jerusalem Friday, a day after the deadliest army raid in years in the West Bank claimed ten lives.

"We've seen horrific terrorist attacks in the last couple of days that we condemn and deplore," Blinken told Saudi TV channel Al Arabiya while in Cairo. "The most important thing in the near term is to try to get some calm," he said, adding that he wanted to speak to leaders on both sides and "to hear from people as well who are being affected by this in their daily lives."

Later Monday, Blinken is set to head to Jerusalem, where he will talk with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He will then travel to Ramallah to meet Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. While in Egypt, Blinken commended Sisi for "Egypt's important role in promoting stability in the region" and "discussed ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions between Israelis and Palestinians," said State Department Spokesperson Ned Price.

The Secretary of State also met with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, who stated about the meeting: "We focused, in our expanded talks, about the Palestinian issues, the situation in the Palestinian territories and how to achieve the stability to prevent any sort of escalation and also to achieve permanent stability in the region and to find the solution at the end based on the two-state solution in light of the latest developments, very sad developments. Looking to calm down the situation."