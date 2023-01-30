Turkey could evaluate Finland NATO bid separate from Sweden, says FM

'It is a fair approach to set a difference between a problematic country and a less problematic one,' says Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

Turkey could evaluate Finland's bid to join the NATO defense organization independently from that of Sweden, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday.

This comes after protests that included the burning of a Koran in Stockholm led to outrage in Ankara.

Cavusoglu said on Monday: "It is a fair approach to set a difference between a problematic country and a less problematic one. We can evaluate (Finnish and Swedish) NATO applications separately if NATO and those countries make a decision about it."

The two countries applied last year to join NATO in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. However, Sweden and Finland need all member countries' approval to join, with Turkey and Hungary yet to ratify their membership.

Cavusoglu added that Turkey is never against NATO's expansion, but the steps taken by Sweden according to a trilateral agreement signed last year are not enough.

Turkey suspended talks with Sweden and Finland last week over the Stockholm protests. However, Erdogan signaled on Sunday that Ankara might agree to Finland joining NATO ahead of Sweden.

Additionally, Turkey says Sweden, in particular, harbors what it says are militants from the banned Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984.