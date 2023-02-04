U.S. says second Chinese 'spy balloon' over Latin America

'We are seeing reports of a balloon transiting Latin America. We now assess it is another Chinese surveillance balloon'

A Chinese spy balloon has been spotted over Latin America, the Pentagon said Friday, a day after a similar craft was seen in U.S. skies.

Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said: "We are seeing reports of a balloon transiting Latin America. We now assess it is another Chinese surveillance balloon," according to AFP, without specifying its exact location.

The first balloon prompted the scrapping of a rare two-day trip to Beijing by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that was to have started Sunday - aiming to ease tensions between the two countries. Instead, in a telephone call with senior Chinese official Wang Yi, Blinken said he "made clear that the presence of this surveillance balloon in U.S. airspace is a clear violation of U.S. sovereignty and international law, that it's irresponsible."

Stefani Reynolds/Pool Photo via AP, File U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken backdropped by the American (L) and Chinese flags.

He said, however, that he told Wang, "the United States is committed to diplomatic engagement with China and that I plan to visit Beijing when conditions allow."

"The first step is getting the surveillance asset out of our airspace. That's what we're focused on," Blinken told reporters, AFP reported.

According to the Chinese state news agency Xinhua, Wang said the two discussed the incident "calmly and professionally.” Xinhua quoted Wang telling Blinken: China is a responsible country and has always abided by international law.”

"We do not accept any groundless speculation and hype," he said, calling both sides to "avoid misjudgments and manage divergence."

China claimed regret over the first balloon, blaming winds for pushing a “civilian airship” into U.S. airspace. But President Joe Biden's administration described it as a maneuverable "surveillance balloon." The Pentagon said the first balloon was heading eastwards over the central United States, noting it was not being shot down for safety reasons.