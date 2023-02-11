China cranking up political espionage, says German official

'China is developing wide-ranging spying and influence activities. We must be prepared for these to increase in the coming years'

In a newspaper article that was published on Saturday, the chief of Germany's domestic intelligence service expressed his concern that Beijing is stepping up its spying against Berlin, noting that Beijing was concentrating more on political espionage.

"China is developing wide-ranging spying and influence activities. We must be prepared for these to increase in the coming years," Verfassungsschutz agency chief Thomas Haldenwang told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper. He also warned that economic dependence on China could be exploited for political influence.

AP / Vincent Yu 2019 © Pro-China supporters wave a Chinese national flag to support police and anti-violence during a rally in Hong Kong

"China is pursuing a long-term strategy to achieve its goals," Haldenwang said. "The political leadership is already using its economic power, which also results from intensive relations with the German and European economies, to implement political goals."

After the Ukraine war exposed the flaws in Berlin's decades-long reliance on Russia for energy, the German government began reevaluating its economic relationships with authoritarian nations. Reuters was given access to a strategy paper from the Economy Ministry that suggested more stringent regulations for businesses doing business with China, such as frequent stress testing.