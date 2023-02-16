UNSC resolution draft urges halt to settlement activity

The United Arab Emirates wrote the statement in consultation with the Palestinians, and the 15-member council is expected to vote on it on Monday

A draft resolution that would demand Israel "immediately and totally cease all settlement operations in the occupied Palestinian territory" is being considered by the UN Security Council, according to Reuters on Wednesday.

In reaction to a slew of terrorist assaults in Jerusalem, Israel declared on Sunday that it would legalize nine outposts and move forward with plans for 10,000 additional settlement homes in the West Bank, prompting the creation of the resolution.

The United Arab Emirates wrote the statement in consultation with the Palestinians, and the 15-member council is expected to vote on it on Monday, according to diplomats.

The resolution “reaffirms that the establishment by Israel of settlements in the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem, has no legal validity and constitutes a flagrant violation under international law.” It also condemns all attempts at annexation, including decisions and measures by Israel regarding settlements.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also said he was "deeply troubled" by the authorization. Blinken wrote, "We are deeply troubled by the Israeli government’s announcement that it is advancing nearly 10,000 settlement units and intends to begin a process to normalize nine outposts that were previously deemed illegal under Israeli law. We strongly oppose these unilateral actions, which will only serve to exacerbate tensions between Israelis and Palestinians and undermine efforts to achieve a negotiated two-state solution."