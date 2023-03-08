Iran targeting Israelis, Jews in UK, British parliament hears

'In the past, we’ve seen Iranian threats and activity targeting Jews in the UK, and I don’t take the current warnings lightly'

Iranian entities have attempted to gather intelligence on Israelis and Jews in the Britain as part of a terrorist plot, British National Security Minister Tom Tugendhat has revealed to the British Parliament.

According to Sky News, Tugendhat confirmed that British intelligence agencies had issued warnings on the matter and provided security to some of the targets. "In the past, we’ve seen Iranian threats and activity targeting Jews in the UK, and I don’t take the current warnings lightly," Tugendhat said.

It is understood that Tehran recruited local criminal gangs for this purpose.

Last week The Jewish Chronicle newspaper reported that Iran was targeting Jewish individuals in Britain in reprisal to alleged Israeli attacks on its nuclear plants.

Last year, U.S. media reported that Iran was escalating its efforts to “kidnap and kill government officials, activists, and journalists around the world.” A report by The Washington Post said that security agencies in the United States, Canada, Turkey, and Britain warned residents of threats stemming from the Iranian regime.

The report, based on information from American, European, and Middle Eastern sources, said the Islamic Republic is focused on targeting officials, critical media, and Iranian dissidents who fled abroad, as well as “Jewish civilians or those with links to Israel.”