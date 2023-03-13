Smotrich met by hundreds of protesters in Washington, DC

Left-wing group says seven arrested at hotel

Protesters descended on the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Washington, DC, where Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich was giving a speech to an Israel Bonds convention on Sunday.

Jewish groups had called for demonstrators to converge on the hotel to oppose the judicial reforms currently being legislated in the Israeli parliament, the Knesset. The hundreds of protesters seen in the US capital echoed the mass demonstrations seen in Israel against the same reforms.

The left-wing If Not Now organization said 13 of its members were attacked by security at the hotel, seen praying inside. The group said that seven of them were arrested.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1635046050447908864 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Smotrich, long a divisive right-wing leader in Israel, recently came under fire for comments suggesting that Huwara, a West Bank village where a terrorist killed two brothers in late February, should be “erased.” This drew condemnation domestically and internationally, particularly after a Jewish reprisal attack by settlers on Huwara left a Palestinian man dead.

While Smotrich later apologized for his remark, recent reports said US officials would shun him during the visit, and even mulled denying him a diplomatic visa.

French officials will likewise not meet with the finance minister in an upcoming visit to France.