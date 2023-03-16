'Rise, sir Hitler, rise': France 24 sacks Lebanese journalist over anti-Semitic tweets

France 24 takes actions against staffers over 'criminally reprehensible' messages after a report from an anti-Semitism monitor

The France 24 network announced that it cut its association with a Lebanon-based correspondent following an exposé showing her history of appalling anti-Semitic messages on social media. Additionally, three others correspondents were reprimanded and suspended over messages of a similar nature.

This follows a report by CAMERA, a US-based anti-Semitism monitor, displaying screen captures of messages by the four journalists.

Screenshot by CAMERA used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law One of Joelle Maroun's plethora of anti-Semitic messages.

A channel spokesman stated that “following the publication of an article on the CAMERA website, implicating one journalist and three Arabic-speaking correspondents from France 24 about certain remarks allegedly posted on their personal social media pages, the management of France 24 has immediately opened an internal investigation into the alleged facts.”

The French outlet also said it intended to file a complaint against Joelle Maroun, who worked for its Arabic service through an external production company, for damaging its reputation. The "intolerant messages posted on her personal accounts, which are the antithesis of the values defended by the international channel and are criminally reprehensible."

The report provides a greatest hits compilation of Maroun's Twitter feed, including references to "the tyranny of the Jew and his filth" and what appears to be an obsession with Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. “Rise, sir Hitler, rise, there are a few people that need to be burned,” she rhapsodized on one occasion. On another, she expressed the yearning that “if only Hitler was Lebanese.”

The other France 24 employees cited in the report were Jerusalem correspondent Laila Odeh, Geneva correspondent Dina Abi-Saab and Lebanese staffer Sharif Bibi.

Odeh issued a plead for the Arab League to “arm” her so she could reclaim land in Israel she described as “unlawfully occupied” and repeatedly dubbed Palestinian terrorists killed in the course of attacks against Jews “martyrs.” She also engaged in what is known as "Holocaust inversion," tweeting that "Israel dumps the complex of its Holocaust on the Palestinians, it despises Hitler while having become a version of him."

Abi-Saab called for the annihilation of Israel, praised Palestinian terrorists murdering Jewish civilians, and linked a bombing by the IDF of an evacuated building in the Gaza Strip to the 9/11 bombings.

Bibi, among others, tweeted "hear ye – hear ye – hear ye – from the see of the martyrs’ blood – from the effort of the red revolutionaries – we shall eradicate you, Israel, from your [very] roots,” CAMERA reported.