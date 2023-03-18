'Combating maritime terrorism is one of the exercise's main objectives'

Iran, China and Russia have successfully completed night firing excercises against aerial targets, training spokesman Rear Admiral Mostafa Tajeddini said on Friday.

In the northern Indian Ocean, Exercise 'Joint Maritime Security Belt 2023,' which includes the participation of surface and air forces from the three nations, began on Thursday evening.

Tajeddini stressed the need for cooperation and specific guidance during nighttime firing against aerial targets.

Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, Commander of Iran's Navy, said the joint exercise was mainly based on maritime security, stressing the importance Iranian naval forces' role in international shipping security.

IRANIAN ARMY OFFICE / AFP The Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps taking part in a drill in the northern Indian Ocean.

He also said the first day of the naval security exercise focused on coordination, cooperation and rescuing ships that were "victims of pirate attacks, and (practicing) how to counter acts of terrorism."

The Iranian Navy chief went on to say that one of the main objectives of the naval exercise was to fight against maritime terrorism. "At present, the unwarranted presence of some foreign military troops continues to pose a threat to the region. This problem must be addressed and resolved. Therefore, all military means, including ships and aircraft, have been used and all planned exercises have been carried out," he said.

The joint exercise aims to increase multilateral cooperation between the three countries, strengthen regional security and its foundations, and demonstrate each country's willingness and ability to support international peace, maritime security and the development of a maritime community with a common future. This is the fourth time that Iran, China and Russia have held joint exercises.