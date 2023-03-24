Ronald Lauder to i24NEWS: Push to legitimize anti-Semitism on campuses must be combated

The president of the World Jewish Congress singles out Spanish government for uncompromising stance on anti-Semitism

While anti-Semitism had never really disappeared, its recent resurgence is due to concerted campaigns to legitimize it, particularly on college campuses, World Jewish Congress president Ronald Lauder told i24NEWS on Thursday.

The interview took place in the Spanish capital of Madrid, where the Congress' leadership is holding an annual executive gathering.

Another major factor in the spike of anti-Semitic hatred, in Europe and elsewhere, is the internet, where hotbeds of incitement, propaganda and fake news contribute to the rise in extremism, Lauder said. While in the past, anti-Semitic prejudice was the source of embarrassment, it is no longer the case with celebrities such as Kanye West and several others spouting it openly.

"It all start from the top," Lauder said. "We must see statements from the US, French, Italian and other governments, condemning anti-Jewish hatred and saying it has no place in their countries."

He pointed Spain as a positive example of a government that sets a positive example in this regard, saying that the decision to hold the WJC's executive meeting in Madrid represented a show of gratitude.