Pope Francis delivers message of peace amid Ukraine war and upsurge in Palestinian attacks

As celebrations of Passover and the closely related Christian holiday of Easter were marked by the tense security situation in Jerusalem, celebrations throughout the Christian world on Sunday also took political overtones.

In the Christian tradition, Palm Sunday commemorates Jesus Christ's entry into Jerusalem, and kicks off the Christian Holy Week.

Pope Francis presided over a solemn Easter Mass in the Vatican's St. Peter's Square, where he urged Russia to seek the truth about its invasion of Ukraine, as well as renewing an appeal for dialogue between Israelis and Palestinians amid an uptick in rocket fire and deadly terrorist attacks by targeting Israel and its citizens, coinciding with the holy Muslim month of Ramadan.

"Help the beloved Ukrainian people on their journey towards peace, and shed the light of Easter upon the people of Russia," he said. "Comfort the wounded and all those who have lost loved ones because of the war, and grant that prisoners may return safe and sound to their families."

He drew attention to conflicts around the world, from Syria to the Democratic Republic of Congo, and offered prayers for victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

In the Syrian capital of Damascus, Christian scouts marched in an Easter parade in the alleys of the historic city center.

The Armenian Apostolic Church in the capital of Yerevan celebrated the holiday also known as the day of the Holy Resurrection of Christ by holding a mass service.