France24 hires British-Palestinian extremist sacked by BBC

The international network has priors in providing platform to anti-Israeli bigots

The Arabic channel of the France 24 network hired a British-Palestinian pundit and journalist who was previously let go by the BBC due to his ready embrace of terrorist violence and Islamic extremism, a media watchdog reported.

According to a report in the Jewish Chronicle, Abdel Bari Atwan was dropped as a contributor to the BBC last year as part of a sweeping reform to purge its Arabic-language channel of extremist content.

However the pundit, who has a long track record of statements supporting terrorist violence against Israeli civilians, found a new home at the Arabic-language channel of France 24, according to a report by the US-based CAMERA media watchdog.

Atwan habitually deploys rhetorical bombast when speaking or tweeting about Palestinian atrocities against Israeli civilians. After the murder of the Dee sisters and mother, he referred to "a people of giants," who "Netanyahu and his gang could never defeat." He celebrated an attack against civilians in a Tel Aviv café by saying that "the Intifada turns into a revolution, an armed revolution. I believe that the Palestinian people now moves towards an unprecedented phase of resistance. […] I believe that next Ramadan will be full of many surprises, this month of sacrifice and redemption."

He has also defended the 1972 Munich massacre of Israeli Olympians by Palestinian terrorists.

Earlier this year, a CAMERA report uncovered a cornucopia of anti-Semitic hate speech on the social media accounts of several France 24 Arabic staffers, including including one contributor's references to "the tyranny of the Jew and his filth" and what appeared to be a fixation with Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. This contributor was fired and three other staffers were disciplined but retained.