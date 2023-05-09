UK and U.S. will not participate in "Nakba Day" hosted by the UN

Last November, 90 countries out of 193 UN members voted to officially commemorate the event

The State of Israel’s establishment in 1948 has been considered a “Nakba” by Palestinians, translated as a catastrophe. The United States and the United Kingdom, along with other countries, will not partake in an event organized by the United Nations’ General Assembly on May 15 to commemorate Nakba day.

"Israel will not be swayed by this slanderous campaign to rewrite history, and therefore call on all member states that genuinely support reconciliation not to attend this shameful and anti-Semitic event," said Gilad Erdan, Israel’s Ambassador to the UN.

Several prominent figures are expected to speak at the commemoration, including Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. The speeches will take place during a morning session held by the UN Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People. The commemoration itself will be held in the UN General Assembly Hall.

Last November, 90 countries out of the 193 members of the UN voted in favor of commemorating the Nakba, and 30 states voted against, including the United Kingdom and the United States, and 47 abstained, which allowed the motion to be approved. Erdan called it "a new low for the United Nations."

"Instead of commemorating the real Nakba - the expulsion of nearly one million Jews from Arab countries following the creation of Israel - this biased organization distorts its own history, ignoring the creation of Israel and the Palestinian rejection of the 1947 UN partition plan," the ambassador said.