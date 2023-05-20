'Double containment': China, Russia hit out at G7 decisions

G7 statement stressed 'importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait' but Beijing took issue with absence of condemnation of Taiwan independence

China on Saturday expressed "strong dissatisfaction" with a communique issued by the Group of Seven countries that took aim at Beijing on issues including the South China Sea, human rights and alleged interference in their democracies. This was followed by a strongly worded statement from Russia's top diplomat.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday that decisions taken by the Group of Seven countries at their summit in Japan were aimed at the "double containment" of Russia and China. Addressing a televised conference, Lavrov reiterated Russia's claim that the West is using Ukraine as a tool to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia. The United States and its allies reject that narrative, saying they are helping Kyiv defend itself against an illegal war.

"The task was set loudly and openly - to defeat Russia on the battlefield, but not to stop there, but to eliminate it as a geopolitical competitor," Lavrov said. "Look at the decisions that are being discussed and adopted today in Hiroshima at G7 summit of the Seven, and which are aimed at the double containment of Russia and China." In a statement earlier, the G7 agreed to tighten sanctions against Moscow and pare back exposure to China. They also urged China to press Russia to halt its military aggression and immediately withdraw its forces from Ukraine. Lavrov said the West was putting pressure on countries to cut trade and economic ties with Russia, but Moscow had support from a lot of allies.

Leaders from the seven wealthy nations including US President Joe Biden have been attending a summit since Friday in the Japanese city of Hiroshima.

The bloc issued a statement calling on China "not to conduct interference activities" and expressed concerns about alleged human rights abuses in China, particularly in the far-western regions of Tibet and Xinjiang.

They also said G7 countries were "gravely concerned" about territorial disputes in the South China Sea, indirectly accusing China of "coercion."

The G7 statement stressed "the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait" but Beijing responded by criticizing the bloc for not showing clear opposition to Taiwan independence.

"The G7 trumpets that it wants to move towards a peaceful, stable and prosperous world. But in fact it is hindering world peace, undermining regional stability and inhibiting the development of other countries," the spokesman said.