UN chief Guterres says it's time to reform Security Council, Bretton Woods

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Sunday that it was time to reform the Security Council and a monetary management system Bretton Woods.

According to Guterres, these institutions reflect power relations of 1945 and the change is necessary to align with the “realities of today’s world.” He shared this opinion during a press conference at the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan.

"The global financial architecture became outdated, dysfunctional and unfair," Guterres said as quoted by Reuters.

"In the face of the economic shocks from the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, it has failed to fulfill its core function as a global safety net," he added.

According to the UN chief, there was a growing understanding among developing countries that not enough was done to reform the outdated institutions and “remove frustrations” of the so-called Global South. Among representatives of these countries were Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who G7 host Japan made a point of inviting.