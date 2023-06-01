Australian war hero loses defamation case over Afghanistan war crimes

Investigative journalists accused the SAS trooper of murdering civilians and unarmed captives

A day of reckoning for Australia’s army, and the conduct of its soldiers who were deployed to Afghanistan, as the nation’s most decorated soldier, Ben Roberts-Smith, lost a defamation case against three newspapers.

The veteran had filed a defamation suit in 2018 against The Age, The Sydney Morning Herald, and The Canberra Times for reporting that he committed war crimes while serving with Australian Special Forces in Afghanistan.

“The findings by Justice Anthony Besanko … that Roberts-Smith participated in the execution of Afghans, confirms our reports that the Victoria Cross recipient breached the Geneva Convention and is a critical step towards justice for the families of the murder victims,” said James Chessell, the Nine Network executive who, as executive editor in 2018, had greenlighted the stories in The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald.

and of ordering more junior soldiers to participate in illegal killings. Revelations from the multi-million dollar trial bludgeoned the reputation of Australia's armed forces.

They corroborate findings in a 2020 defense ministry report into the culture of Special Forces teams, which found it likely that 39 civilians and prisoners were unlawfully killed.

"I'd just like to say today is a day of justice,” said Nick McKenzie, one of the investigative journalists who had reported the stories on Roberts-Smith.

“It’s a day of justice for those brave men of the SAS who stood up and told the truth about who Ben Roberts-Smith is - a war criminal, a bully and a liar. Australia should be proud of those men in the SAS. They are the majority in the SAS and they stood up for what was right, and they have been vindicated," he said.

The case has cast a shadow beyond just Australia: British Special Forces teams have been accused of similar conduct and multiple war crimes accusations have been made against U.S. personnel. But how Australia’s military will react to the case, and if criminal charges will be brought against Roberts-Smith, remains to be seen.