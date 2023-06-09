The report claimed the Israeli crackdown on the groups was 'unjustified and violated fundamental human rights'

Israel’s UN mission in Geneva rejected the report commissioned by the UN’s top human rights body that on Thursday accused Israel of “silencing civil society” by outlawing Palestinian rights groups.

The mission said that “the Commission of Inquiry against Israel has no legitimacy” and accused its members of having “pre-existing biased prejudices.” The public hearings to gather information for the report were also compared to “kangaroo trials.”

“Israel has a robust and independent civil society which is composed of thousands of NGOs, human rights defenders, national and international media outlets, that can operate freely throughout the year,” the mission said.

Earlier on Thursday, the annual report by the Human Rights Council’s Commission of Inquiry accused Israel of “delegitimizing” Palestinian rights groups. Israel has designated seven Palestinian rights organizations as terrorist groups, citing their connection to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), which Israel and some Western states consider a terrorist organization. The outlawed groups' offices were raided and many of them shut down.

However, the UN report claimed the Israeli crackdown on the groups was “unjustified and violated fundamental human rights, including the rights to freedom of association, expression, opinion, peaceful assembly, privacy, and the right to a fair trial.”

It also slammed Israel for the deportation of a French-Palestinian lawyer and activist Salah Hamouri last year. Israel accused him of PFLP membership, stripped of his residency rights and later deported to France.