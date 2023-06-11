U.S. official says China operating intelligence in Cuba for years

The developments come as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to travel to China next weekend

A White House official said on Saturday that China has been operating an intelligence unit in Cuba for years.

According to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, Beijing upgraded it in 2019 aiming to boost its presence in the region.

"This is well-documented in the intelligence record," said the official, as quoted by AFP.

Earlier this week, U.S. media had reported that China was planning to set up a spy base on the Caribbean island. The official recalled that when President Joe Biden took office in 2021, the administration was “briefed on a number of sensitive PRC (People’s Republic of China) efforts around the world to expand its overseas logistics, basing, and collection infrastructure globally.”

"This effort included the presence of PRC intelligence collection facilities in Cuba," the official said.

"In fact, the PRC conducted an upgrade of its intelligence collection facilities in Cuba in 2019," he added.

The Cuban government on Thursday rejected as "mendacious and unfounded" reports about an alleged agreement between Beijing and Havana to install a Chinese espionage base on the island. Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio also slammed recent reports.

"Slanderous speculation continues, evidently promoted by certain media outlets to cause damage and alarm, without following minimal communication patterns, and without providing data or evidence to support what they spread," he said on Twitter.

The developments come as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to travel to China next weekend. The visit was canceled in February after a surveillance balloon incident, which sparked tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The U.S. official said the Biden administration believes that diplomatic efforts "have slowed the PRC down" in developing its activities in Cuba.

"We think the PRC isn't quite where they had hoped to be," he said.