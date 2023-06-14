China’s FM tells Blinken U.S. should stop interfering in Beijing’s affairs

Blinken is expected in Beijing on Sunday in what will be the first trip by a top U.S. diplomat to China since 2018

China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Wednesday told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Washington should stop interfering in his country’s affairs and respect Beijing’s core interests.

During a phone call between the two top diplomats that was held ahead of Blinken’s visit to China on Sunday, Gang said that there are “new difficulties and challenges” between their countries.

"Since the beginning of the year, Sino-American relations have faced new difficulties and challenges," Qin said, according to a Chinese foreign ministry readout of the call.

"It's clear who is responsible," Qin pointed out.

"China has always viewed and managed China-U.S. relations in accordance with the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation put forward by President Xi Jinping," the diplomat noted, adding that he hoped the U.S. could meet China half-way and manage their differences.

Blinken in turn said on Twitter that they "discussed ongoing efforts to maintain open channels of communication as well as bilateral and global issues." He also "made clear the U.S. would continue to use diplomatic engagements to raise areas of concern as well as areas of potential cooperation," according to State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1668838641840316416 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Blinken is expected in Beijing on Sunday to ease the tensions between the two countries in what will be the first trip by a top U.S. diplomat to China since his predecessor Mike Pompeo visited the country in October 2018. Blinken was supposed to arrive in Beijing in February but canceled the trip over a Chinese surveillance balloon scandal.