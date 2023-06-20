UN urges Israel to ‘halt and reverse’ settlement expansion plans

These calls were echoed by UN Middle East envoy Tor Wennesland, who on Monday warned Israel against authorizing more settlements in the West Bank

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday urged the Israeli government to halt the advancement of settlement plans in the West Bank.

Guterres' spokesperson said he was “deeply alarmed” by the recent decision to consider allowing the construction of over 4,500 new housing units in the West Bank by Israeli planning authorities.

“The Secretary-General reiterates that settlements are a flagrant violation of international law. They are a major obstacle to the realization of a viable two-State solution and a just, lasting and comprehensive peace. The expansion of these illegal settlements is a significant driver of tensions and violence and deepens humanitarian needs,” the UN chief’s statement said.

“The Secretary-General urges the Government of Israel to halt and reverse such decisions and to immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and to fully respect its legal obligations in that regard. He further calls for concrete steps to be taken to implement the commitments made in the Joint Communiqués in Aqaba, Jordan and Sharm al-Sheik, Egypt, respectively,” it added.

These calls were echoed by UN Middle East envoy Tor Wennesland, who on Monday warned Israel against authorizing more settlements in the West Bank.

"I am deeply concerned by the Israeli Government's decision yesterday to alter settlement planning procedures that have been in place since 1996, which is expected to expedite settlement expansion," a statement from Wennesland's office said.

Earlier on Sunday, Israel's planning authority published its agenda for a June 26 meeting, in which it is due to advance plans for the construction of new housing units in the West Bank. The U.S. State Department said on Monday it was "deeply troubled" by the announcement as well as by proposed changes to the settlement authorization process.

Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Monday said at his party faction meeting that Jerusalem won't accept "moral preaching" from other countries.

"This is our country, all of it," said Smotrich. "Does anyone think that Israel will be managed like another U.S. state? I will not accept moral preaching from anybody," he added.