27 countries led by U.S. issue statement urging UN to end open mandate of COI

A group of 27 countries on Tuesday issued a joint statement expressing their concern over the open-ended mandate of the Commission of Inquiry (COI) on Israel established by the UN following the escalation of violence in the West Bank in 2021.

The statement delivered by the U.S. ambassador to the UN Michele Taylor criticized the “disproportionate attention” given to Israel in the Human Rights Council.

“We believe the nature of this COI is further demonstration of long-standing, disproportionate attention given to Israel in the Council, and must stop,” the statement reads.

It was signed by 27 countries, including the U.S., Britain, Canada, Austria, Poland, Italy, Hungary and Albania.

“We continue to believe that this long-standing disproportionate scrutiny should end, and that the Council should address all human rights concerns, regardless of country, in an even-handed manner. Regrettably, we are concerned that the Commission of Inquiry will further contribute to the polarization of a situation about which so many of us are concerned,” the statement stressed.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen in response thanked the signatories for opposing the “obsession of the Human Rights Council with Israel.”

“The COI is a stain on the UN and on the Human Rights Council. Its Commissioners were selected for their anti-Israeli positions and continue in their roles despite antisemitic statements,” the minister wrote on Twitter.

“There is no place for such a body at the UN. Thank you to the U.S. and the other 25 countries, who stood up against this body and called for an end to discrimination against Israel at the UN,” he added.