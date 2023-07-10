UN says global goals on fighting poverty, inequality 'in peril'

Some 2.3 billion faced moderate or severe food insecurity in 2021, and child malnutrition is still a 'global concern'

In a United Nations report published on Monday, the goals the world set to ease extreme poverty, improve access to drinking water, and take steps toward sustainable development for all of humanity are “in peril.”

In 2015, UN member states adopted 17 goals intended to build a better, more sustainable future for the entire world by the end of the decade.

"Unless we act now, the 2030 Agenda could become an epitaph for a world that might have been," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned in a report assessing the UN's Sustainable Development Goals for 2030.

"But halfway to 2030, that promise is in peril," the report said, with more than half the world likely to be left behind, while sustainable development goals are "disappearing in the rear-view mirror."

Experts assessed 140 target areas established under the Sustainable Development Goals, ranging from access to health care and the fight against climate change to combating inequality and leveling access to energy. On over 30 percent of the targets, either no progress has been reported or even regression has been noted since 2015, and moderate or severe deviation from the desired trajectory has been seen in about half of them.

For example, Covid ended a downward trend in extreme poverty – defined as living on less than $2.15 a day. But at the current rate, 575 million people will still be living in such conditions in 2030, most of them in sub-Saharan Africa.

"Shockingly, the world is back at hunger levels not seen since 2005," the report added, noting that around 2.3 billion faced moderate or severe food insecurity in 2021, and child malnutrition is still a "global concern.”