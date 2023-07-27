Volker Turk called on Israeli government to 'protect the rights of all people'

UN human rights chief Volker Turk on Thursday called on Israel to heed those demonstrating for "the defense of democracy and fundamental freedoms" in the face of controversial judicial reforms.

These calls come as the key part of the legislation, the reasonableness bill, was passed by the Israeli parliament on Monday, sparking mass demonstrations and strikes across the country.

"I urge those in power to heed the calls of the people in this movement -- people who have put their trust in the enduring value of an independent judiciary to effectively hold the other branches of government to fundamental legal standards and -- ultimately -- protect the rights of all people," Turk said in a statement.

Anti-reform protests in Israel are expected to continue on Thursday, despite the fasting holiday of Tisha B'Av. Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that "on the eve of Tisha B'Av, I believe it is possible to reach an agreement."

Despite months of negotiations mediated by Israel's President Isaac Herzog, the coalition and opposition failed to reach a broad consensus on the reform. The UN, as well as the U.S., has previously called on the Israeli government to seek compromise and not rush the legislation process.

Israel's Supreme Court announced on Wednesday that hearings against an amendment to abolish the reasonableness standard, and a complaint against Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin, are set for September, after summer parliament recess.