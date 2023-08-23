BRICS leaders consider expanding membership during South Africa summit

Nearly two dozen countries have formally applied to join the BRICS, officials say, which accounts for 40 percent of the world's population

The five BRICS nations - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - are open to expanding the bloc to new members, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said Wednesday.

Calls to enlarge the BRICS have dominated the agenda at its three-day summit in Johannesburg and exposed rifts between its members. The group operates on consensus and officials said the BRICS leaders were deliberating criteria for admitting new members.

On Wednesday, Ramaphosa told the summit that support for expansion "has been articulated by all BRICS members."

"We stand at the cusp of expanding the BRICS family," said Ramaphosa, who added that he hoped for a "clear solution to this matter" by the summit's close on Thursday.

Nearly two dozen countries have formally applied to join the BRICS, officials say, which accounts for 40 percent of the world's population and a quarter of the global economy. Some 50 heads of state and government have joined BRICS leaders in Johannesburg.

China is seeking to rapidly grow the BRICS amid rising competition with the United States but the bloc's other major power, India, is wary of the intentions of its geopolitical rival. Chinese President Xi Jinping, on just his second trip abroad this year, said expanding the bloc would "pool our strength (and) pool our wisdom to make global governance more just and equitable."

Earlier, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he supported opening the door to new members and "welcomes moving forward with consensus." Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who has championed the BRICS development bank as an alternative to the Washington DC-based lending institutions, said he supported the entry of Argentina.