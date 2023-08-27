U.S. military aircraft crashes during drills in Australia - report

Several people have reportedly been rescued after the Osprey vertical takeoff aircraft crashed

A United States military aircraft crashed during drills in Australia's Northern Territory on Sunday, according to local media.

Several military personnel have been rescued after the Osprey vertical takeoff aircraft crashed during drills near the Tiwi Islands north of Darwin, according to Australian state broadcaster ABC. The aircraft reportedly carried nearly 20 U.S. Marines.

A search and rescue operation is underway. According to sources cited by Sky News, it is “possible” casualties may result from the crash, as some personnel is still unaccounted for.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1695654079136166393 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The Australian Defence Force said in a statement that there were no Australians on board of the crashed helicopter.

"Initial reports suggest the incident involves United States defense personnel and that the Australian Defence Force members were not involved," the statement said.

"At this critical early stage, our focus is on the incident response and ensuring the safety of those involved," it added.

The "Predators Run" is the Territory’s largest Australian-led military exercise. Over 2,500 troops from the U.S., Australia, Philippines, Timor-Leste and Indonesia are taking part in the drills.