Papua New Guinea confirms Jerusalem embassy to be opened next week

Papua New Guinean prime minister to visit Israel next week

Papua New Guinea confirmed it will inaugurate an embassy in Jerusalem next week, according to officials Monday.

A spokesperson for Papua New Guinean Prime Minister James Marape said that the premier will conduct a state visit to Israel. According to Israeli sources, he will be joined by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to Channel 14 and the Times of Israel, the opening will take place on September 5.

Justin Tkachenko, the Pacific island country's foreign minister, told Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen in February that his government intends to follow in the footsteps of other countries in maintaining an embassy in Jerusalem. This was said to take place later in 2023.

The US, under former president Donald Trump, was the first to move an embassy to the capital in 2018, with Guatemala, Honduras and Kosovo taking the same step in the years after. Other countries, most recently Sierra Leone, have stated their intention to open embassies in Jerusalem.

More to follow