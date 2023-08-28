Putin to skip G20 Summit in India, FM Lavrov to represent Russia

Putin will be represented by Russia's Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, according to an announcement from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office on Monday

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced his decision to forego his attendance at the upcoming G20 summit, scheduled to take place in India next month.

Putin will be represented by Russia's Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, according to an announcement from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office on Monday.

During a telephone conversation between Modi and Putin, the Indian Prime Minister expressed his understanding of the Russian president's choice to abstain from the September 9-10 summit. The two leaders also discussed various matters of shared interest, including reflections on the recently concluded BRICS summit held in South Africa.

The partnership between India and Russia has deep historical roots, tracing back to the Cold War era. Notably, Moscow remains a pivotal arms supplier to New Delhi.

Despite the longstanding alliance, India has opted for a measured response to Russia's involvement in Ukraine and has concurrently been building security ties with the United States.

The telephone conversation between Modi and Putin also touched upon the Russian president's decision to address the BRICS summit remotely via video link. The BRICS summit gathered leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa to deliberate on matters of global importance.

AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi greet each other in New Delhi, India.

In March, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Putin, alleging his involvement in war crimes related to the deportation of Ukrainian children. India is not a signatory to the ICC, rendering it beyond the jurisdiction of such warrants.

The Kremlin has vehemently rejected the allegations, labeling the arrest warrant against Putin as "void."