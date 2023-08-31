UN vote on peacekeepers mandate in Lebanon postponed amid disagreements

According to Al Akbar newspaper, Hezbollah threatens that Beirut wouldn’t accept the UN resolution even if it means war with Israel

A United Nations vote to renew the peacekeeping mandate in Lebanon was postponed on Wednesday due to disagreements on the freedom of movement of UN troops between the U.S., France and the United Arab Emirates.

The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) which patrols the country’s southern border with Israel gets its mandate renewed annually. The current authorization expires on Thursday but the Security Council is in stalemate over the resolution draft proposed by France.

The U.S. and the UAE argued that the document weakens UNIFIL's freedom of movement.

"UNIFIL's freedom of movement is absolutely paramount at a time when tensions in the area are rising to dangerous levels," a UAE diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity, was quoted as saying by Reuters.

According to a draft resolution seen by Reuters, France came up with a compromise by adding a part saying that peacekeepers should coordinate their activities with the Lebanese government. It also deleted text included in last year's resolution obliging all parties to allow "announced and unannounced patrols."

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield said talks were continuing and that Washington wanted a resolution "that strengthens UNIFIL and provides UNIFIL with what it needs to continue to operate effectively."

U.S. energy envoy Amos Hochstein, who arrived in Beirut on Wednesday morning for meetings with senior Lebanese officials, reportedly said that the first thing UNIFIL forces would do after the approval of the mandate is remove the tent illegally erected on the Israeli territory of the border by Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

Lebanon has earlier demanded the new Security Council resolution stipulate that UNIFIL coordinate with the Lebanese army. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah also warned on Monday that “the people will not allow” the UN decision to be implemented.

According to Al Akbar newspaper, Hezbollah threatens that Beirut wouldn’t accept the UN resolution even if it means war with Israel.