International community appalled by Abbas’ comments about Holocaust

International community appalled by Mahmoud Abbas’ comments about Holocaust

European and American officials on Thursday issued statements condemning the speech delivered by the Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas where he said Adolf Hitler ordered the mass murder of Jews because of their "social role," rather than antisemitism.

The speech delivered at Fatah's 11th Revolutionary Council in late August caused outrage and international condemnation. The EU spokesperson’s statement said that it “contained false and grossly misleading remarks” about Jews and antisemitism.

“Such historical distortions are inflammatory, deeply offensive, can only serve to exacerbate tensions in the region and serve no-one’s interests. They play into the hands of those who do not want a two-state solution, which President Abbas has repeatedly advocated for,” the statement said.

It added that Abbas’ remarks “trivialize Holocaust,” fuel antisemitism and “are an insult to the millions of victims of the Holocaust and their families.”

The consulate of France in Jerusalem also condemned Abbas’ remarks in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“We condemn and consider them clearly unacceptable. France mentions that it unequivocally strongly condemns antisemitism and the denial of the Holocaust in all its forms, as well as its determination to fight tirelessly against these scourges,” the post said.

The U.S. Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Deborah Lipstadt in turn urged Abbas to apologize.

“I am appalled by President Abbas’ hateful, antisemitic remarks at a recent Fatah meeting. The speech maligned the Jewish people, distorted the Holocaust, and misrepresented the tragic exodus of Jews from Arab countries. I condemn these statements and urge an immediate apology.”