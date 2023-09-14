Russia to expel two US diplomats for 'illegal activity'

The 'illegal activities of the U.S. diplomatic mission,' Russia says, 'are unacceptable and will be resolutely suppressed'

Russia accused American diplomats Jeffrey Sillin and David Bernstein of “illegal activity” on Thursday, giving them seven days to leave the country.

According to Russia’s foreign ministry, Bernstein and Sillin maintained contact with Robert Shonov, an ex-employee of the US Consulate in Vladivostok who was charged with transferring information to the US about Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.

Moscow informed the US ambassador to Russia, Lynne Tracy, of the expulsion of the two diplomats.

“The named people conducted illegal activity, maintaining contact with Russian citizen R. Shonov, accused of 'confidential cooperation' with a foreign state,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

“It was also emphasized that illegal activities of the U.S. diplomatic mission, including interference in the internal affairs of the host country, are unacceptable and will be resolutely suppressed,” the statement said. “The Russian side expects Washington to draw the right conclusions and refrain from confrontational steps.”

News of Shonov’s arrest was first reported in May, although Russian officials confirmed it only last month.

According to Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), Shonov was charged with “gathering information” about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, “mobilization processes in Russian regions, problems and the assessment of their influence on protest activities of the population in the runup to the [Russian] 2024 presidential election.”

The US State Department refutes the charges, saying Shonov’s arrest “highlights the increasingly repressive actions the Russian government is taking against its own citizens.”