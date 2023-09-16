Kim Jong Un meets with Russian Defense Minister Shoigu in Vladivostok

Kim Jong Un arrived at the Knevichi airfield in Vladivostok, where he was warmly received by Sergei Shoigu and an honor guard

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un conducted a significant diplomatic meeting with Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu in Vladivostok, as reported by the state news agency TASS on Saturday.

The meeting has sparked concerns among Western nations, who fear that Moscow and Pyongyang may engage in an arms deal that could contravene international sanctions.

Moscow's apparent interest in procuring North Korean ammunition for its involvement in the Ukraine conflict has raised alarms, while Pyongyang seeks Russia's assistance in advancing its missile program.

Artyom Geodakyan, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un examine a rocket assembly hangar during their meeting at the Vostochny cosmodrome outside the city of Tsiolkovsky in the far eastern Amur region, Russia.

Following his meeting with Kim Jong Un, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that there were potential avenues for military cooperation between the two nations.

However, the Kremlin clarified on Friday that no formal agreements have been reached at this time.