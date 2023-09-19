Gilad Erdan raised a picture of Mahsa Amini, whose death in 2022 sparked nationwide protests in Iran

Israel's Ambassador Gilad Erdan was escorted out of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday for holding up a picture of Kurdish-Iranian Mahsa Amini, protesting Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's speech.

UN police detained the Israeli envoy in an unprecedented move, although he was soon released after efforts by Israel's security and diplomatic team.

Israel's diplomatic mission to the UN launched a campaign in support of Iranian rights ahead of the General Assembly, placing pictures of activists killed by the regime and blasting Raisi as the "Butcher of Tehran."

Amini's death in 2022, while in custody by Iran's morality police for improperly wearing her hijab, sparked nationwide protests and a subsequent government crackdown.

"I will never stop fighting for the truth and I will always expose the UN’s moral distortions," Erdan said on X, formerly Twitter.

During Raisi's speech, he slammed the US for allegedly stoking hostilities between Russia and Ukraine.

"The United States of America has fanned the flames of violence in Ukraine in order to weaken the European countries. This is a long-term plan, unfortunately," he said.

In addition, Raisi called for the end of sanctions against the Iranian regime.

"These sanctions have not yielded the desired results," he said. "It is time now for the United States to bring a cessation to its wrong path and choose the right side."

Raisi is personally named in US-led sanctions, preventing him from traveling anywhere in New York except for his hotel and the UN General Assembly.