Russian court upholds Navalny's 19-year prison sentence

Kremlin critic's appeal rejected amid accusations of political motivation, calling it a crackdown on all opposition

A Moscow court has dismissed an appeal by imprisoned opposition leader Alexey Navalny.

The appeal challenged his 19-year prison sentence on extremism charges.

Navalny was convicted in August on a range of charges, including creation and funding of an extremist community.

He is currently serving an 11 years sentence in a high-security facility on unrelated fraud charges, maintaining they are all politically motivated.

His imprisonment and the legal proceedings against him have attracted global attention, with many of his supporters arguing that they are part of a broader effort to silence his outspoken criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin's government.

The decision to hold the appeal hearing behind closed doors further fueled suspicions of political interference. The closed door hearing was decided by Russia's Ministry of Internal Affairs, citing unspecified potential dangers to participants in an open trial.

Navalny addressed this matter during the hearing, asserting, "The primary reason for conducting these proceedings behind closed doors is the infringement on my rights and Kholodny's rights."

In a parallel development, Daniel Kholodny, the former technical director of Navalny's YouTube channel, was also sentenced to eight years in connection with the same extremism case.

Navalny's case began when he returned to Russia in January 2021, facing allegations of violating probation terms related to a previous fraud case. The international spotlight first shone on Navalny in August 2020 when he was poisoned with the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok. This incident led to his emergency evacuation to Germany, where he arrived in a coma after a medical evacuation flight from the Siberian city of Omsk.