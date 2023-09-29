The pact would resemble the United States’s agreement with Bahrain, according to reports

Saudi Arabia is committed to negotiating a military agreement with the United States that would require the US to defend the kingdom in exchange for establishing diplomatic relations with Israel, three unnamed sources told media, adding that the Saudi government is determined to move forward with the deal, even if Israel does not make significant concessions to the Palestinians in their pursuit of statehood.

Any such agreement would most likely fall short of the NATO-type defense guarantees Saudi Arabia initially sought, Reuters reported, citing a “US source.” The pact would more closely resemble the United States’s agreement with Bahrain, where the US Navy Fifth Fleet is based.

According to Reuters, all the sources said Saudi Arabia would not settle for less than guaranteed assurances of protection by the US if it faced attack.

Additionally, the sources noted that while Palestinians could get some Israeli restrictions eased but such moves would fall short of their aspirations for a state.

"The normalization will be between Israel and Saudi Arabia. If the Palestinians oppose it the kingdom will continue in its path," said one of the regional sources. "Saudi Arabia supports a peace plan for the Palestinians, but this time it wanted something for Saudi Arabia, not just for the Palestinians."