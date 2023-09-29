Azerbaijan 'assuring safe, dignified passage' for Armenians who choose to leave, official tells i24NEWS

Hikmet Hajiyev, Foreign Policy Advisor to Azerbaijan's president, says the close ties with Israel represent a 'conscious, sovereign choice' on part of the govt

Azerbaijan is assuring a safe and "dignified" passage across the border for those Armenians who have chosen to leave the Nagorno-Karabakh territory of their own accord, a top Baku official told i24NEWS on Friday.

Hikmet Hajiyev, the Foreign Policy Advisor to the President of Azerbaijan, has likewise emphasized Azerbaijan's humanitarian aid to Armenians making the exit from the surrendered rebel stronghold.

On Thursday, the separatist leader of Nagorno-Karabakh ordered the dissolution of the breakaway state's institutions by the end of the year.

Ensuring that Azerbaijanis and Armenians continue living "side by side in dignity and in prosperity and mutual respect" is key to Baku's vision, Hajiyev said, stressing the Azerbaijani message to the local population that its security is guaranteed.

At the same time, the official said, Baku respects the freedom of movement and the sovereign and individual choice of each individual.

Asked about Baku's close ties with Jerusalem, Hajiyev said this policy represents a "conscious choice" on the part of the Azerbaijani government, and cited a "historical friendship" tying the Muslim-majority country with the Jewish people. Both countries are basing their ties "on the concept of bilateral cooperation and bilateral relations,' he said.